New rules stop anyone guilty of human rights abuses owning Premier League clubs

The Premier League will now consider human rights abuses as part of a strengthened owners' and directors' test

Individuals found to have committed human rights abuses will be unable to be an owner or director of a Premier League club under new rules approved by the English top flight on Thursday.

Human rights abuses, based on the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, will now be one of a number of additional “disqualifying events” under a beefed-up owners’ and directors’ test (OADT).

The league also now has the power to block people from becoming directors where they are under investigation for conduct that would result in a “disqualifying event” if proven.

The Premier League’s decision to approve the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle was heavily criticised by Amnesty International (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Premier League has faced strong criticism in the past from Amnesty International in particular for allowing Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to lead a takeover of Newcastle, despite the country’s appalling human rights record.

Under the new rules approved by clubs on Thursday, a person or a company being subject to Government sanctions is now also a disqualifying event, while the range of criminal offences which could result in disqualification has been extended to include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.

The league has also voted to widen the group of regulatory authorities where an existing suspension would result in disqualification, to now include the Charity Commission, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Conduct Authority and HMRC.

The league’s moves to strengthen its test come at a time when a Government white paper on football governance is proposing that a new independent regulator would set an “enhanced” owners’ and directors’ test, which would be intended to replace the tests used by the Premier League, the Football Association and the EFL.

‘When fans have needed us, we have been in their corner. And now we are putting them right back at the heart of football” Sport Minister @StuartAndrew introduces the Football Governance White Paper to the @HouseofCommons Read the full statement:▶️ https://t.co/d2w44o926t pic.twitter.com/1Kh5Aj3abm — Department for Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) February 23, 2023

Decisions taken by the Premier League board under the new OADT will now be subject to review by a new, independent oversight panel.

The threshold for ‘control’ has been lowered to 25 per cent, from 30 per cent, and club chief executives will now be brought within the OADT’s scope.

The new process should also be more transparent. The league says a list of agreed ‘acquisition materials’ – information required by the Premier League in order for it to complete its due diligence – will be published as part of a takeover process.