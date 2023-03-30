Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ferdinand and Terry nominated for Hall of Fame – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Danny Cipriani tells critics to lay off rugby.

Rio Ferdinand and John Terry (right) were nominated for the Hall of Fame
Rio Ferdinand and John Terry (right) were nominated for the Hall of Fame

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.

Football

The Premier League revealed its latest Hall of Fame nominees.

Cricket

KP was making a point.

Virat Kohli was crossing a bridge.

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani tells critics to lay off rugby.

Boxing

Jermaine Franklin was feeling confident.

Formula One

George Russell was enjoying the Australian lifestyle.

Tennis

Bianca Andreescu was hit by the injury bug again.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News