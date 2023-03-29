Football rumours: Manchester United plot £80m bid for Harry Kane

Manchester City are still waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to decide his future — taking time as new contract would probably mean to complete his career there. ? #MCFC

Barcelona want to sign Gundogan on a free transfer, there's also another club interested.

…up to the player.

