World number one Carlos Alcaraz eases past Tommy Paul in Miami

Defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz claimed his ninth straight win as he brushed aside Tommy Paul 6-4 6-4 in the last 16 of the Miami Open.

Alcaraz, fresh from his recent success in Indian Wells, seldom gave the American a look-in in a dominant performance which saw him hit 22 winners to book a quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz.

The 19-year-old, who needs to win the title to retain top spot in the rankings, told atptour.com: “I played a really great match and I hope to play the same level in the quarter-final.

“I moved well and defended well and I counter-attacked, and I think if I play at that same level I will have a lot of chances to go through.”