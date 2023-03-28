Scotland stun Spain while Switzerland and Romania make it two wins from two

Scotland v Spain – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group A – Hampden Park

Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland soared to their first victory over Spain since 1984 with a 2-0 win in their European Championship qualifying Group A clash at Hampden Park.

The Manchester United midfielder, who also scored twice against Cyprus on Saturday, took just seven minutes to find the net again when he pounced on a cut-back from captain Andy Robertson.

And he doubled the hosts’ lead early in the second half after Kieran Tierney’s cross was half-cleared into his path and he drilled the ball back past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

FULL TIME: Scotland 2-0 Spain. A HUGE performance from Steve Clarke's team ? Two goals from Scott McTominay either side of half time means it's two wins out of two to start our European Qualifying campaign!#SCOESP pic.twitter.com/EjIrrBR76R — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 28, 2023

It was a sobering night for Spain, who went into the match with a proud record of just five defeats from their last 68 European qualifying games and new boss Luis de la Fuente.

Joselu crashed a header against the bar and and Pedro Porro brought a fantastic fingertip save out of Angus Gunn but John McGinn hit the woodwork for the Scots as they held on for a famous win.

Also in Group A, Georgia and Norway played out a 1-1 draw in Tbilisi with Alexander Sorloth’s excellent opener for the visitors cancelled out by Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze on the hour mark.

Kieffer Moore, right, scores Wales’ winner against Latvia (David Davies/PA)

Kieffer Moore’s first-half header helped Wales continue their promising start to their Group D campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Latvia in Cardiff.

Building on their impressive 1-1 draw in Croatia, Wales summoned plenty of pressure but struggled to make a breakthrough, with Moore flashing wide and Neco Williams and Ethan Ampadu also off target from distance.

Moore broke the deadlock shortly before half-time after good work from Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James, and Wales could have had more with Williams forcing a brilliant save out of Latvian keeper Pavels Steinbors.

Meanwhile Croatia also have four points from their first two games after two first-half strikes from Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic saw the visitors to an impressive 2-0 win in Turkey.

FINAAAAAAAAL! ?????➡️ Primer punt en una nit històrica!! Aquests nanos són increïbles, cada dia ens sorprenen més!!Kosovo 1⃣Andorra 1⃣Va per vosaltres, afició! FORÇA ANDORRA!! ??♥️#SomAndorra pic.twitter.com/V3lL38fkUn — Federació Andorrana de Futbol (@Fedandfut) March 28, 2023

Switzerland maintained their 100 per cent start in Group I as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Israel in Lancy, with goals from Ruben Vargas, Zeki Amdouni and Silvan Widmer.

Early goals from Nicolae Stancui and Andrei Burca set up Romania for a 2-1 win over Belarus in Bucharest, but the visitors kept battling and reduced the deficit through Vladislav Morozov four minutes from time.