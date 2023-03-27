Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton suffers season-ending groin injury

? | Johnny Sexton will see a specialist on Tuesday and have a procedure on a groin injury, which will likely keep him sidelined for the remainder of the #LeinsterRugby season.

See the full update here ? https://t.co/qtvQdrZUfy#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/EEnZ5VCres

— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 27, 2023