Angus Gunn aims to make Scotland goalkeeper spot his own

Angus Gunn

Angus Gunn is intent on establishing himself as Scotland’s first-choice goalkeeper after enjoying a comfortable debut in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Cyprus.

The Norwich number one beat off competition from Hearts’ Zander Clark and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly to wear the gloves in the Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden.

With previous custodian Craig Gordon out until next season following a double leg-break, 27-year-old Gunn – who recently switched allegiance from England to Scotland – is hoping to make himself a regular starter in Steve Clarke’s side.

Gunn earned himself a start (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It was a really big boost to get selected,” he said. “We had a really good week of training and we were all pushing each other. The two other lads have been unbelievable with me.

“I’m glad I came out of the week and got the shirt and it’s up to me now to do what I need to do to keep it.”

Gunn, whose father Bryan won six Scotland caps, had little to do on his debut aside from saving a firm shot from distance in the closing stages.

“I loved it,” he said. “I just tried to take it in and enjoy it and then once the whistle went I had to focus and concentrate on my game. Coming out with a 3-0 win, it couldn’t have gone any better.

“They were pretty comfortable in possession but they never really penetrated us so the lads in front of me did well to keep it tight. There were a couple of times they got through and got a shot in so I had to keep my concentration but that’s my job and I’m glad I came away with a clean sheet.”

If he keeps hold of the gloves, Gunn is likely to be a far busier man on Tuesday when Spain – the top seeds in qualifying Group A – visit Hampden.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a good test against one of the best international teams in the world so it’s a good baseline for us to see where we are.

“The quality of their team is amazing but we’ll have a gameplan and if we follow it to the best of our ability I think we’ll have a really good chance.”

Scotland have called up four-times-capped Hearts attacker Lawrence Shankland ahead of the Spain game after Southampton striker Che Adams – who went off injured in the second half against Cyprus – and Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston withdrew from the squad.

Lawrence Shankland has earned a recall (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ryan Porteous, meanwhile, declared Aston Villa captain John McGinn “a credit to Scotland” after his former Hibernian team-mate’s goal against Cyprus took him above James McFadden and up to seventh in the national team’s all-time scoring charts on 16.

“He seems to be getting on the scoresheet every game but we can’t take it for granted,” said Watford centre-back Porteous.