It means the world to him – Nathan Broadhead in tears after Wales goal on debut

Nathan Broadhead

Rob Page said Wales hero Nathan Broadhead was in tears after scoring a last-gasp equaliser on his debut against Croatia.

Wales were heading to an opening defeat in Euro 2024 qualifying after Andrej Kramaric had given the World Cup semi-finalists a 28th-minute lead in Split.

But Ipswich striker Broadhead, winning his first cap as a 64th-minute substitute, levelled in the third minute of stoppage time after Chris Mepham had flicked on Connor Roberts’ long throw to secure a 1-1 draw for Wales.

Page said: “I’m really pleased for him. He’s not going to like me saying this, but it’s an emotional game and he was in tears at the end with the supporters.

WHAT IT MEANS ?? Yes we’ll be watching this on repeat all night too! #TogetherStronger | #CROWAL pic.twitter.com/XBaUYONUXv — Wales ??????? (@Cymru) March 25, 2023

“It means the world to him. I’ve worked with Nathan in the Under-21s in Toulon six or seven years ago.

“I’ve watched his development and he’s earned the right to be part of the squad now. I’ve known all about him before this camp and we’ve been itching to get him involved.”

Wales had not managed a single shot on target until Broadhead’s late intervention at the far post.

But, after being outplayed for the entire first half, they appeared to be building momentum before Page made a contentious triple substitution.

Skipper Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James – who had just volleyed wide from close range – and Harry Wilson were all withdrawn with Broadhead among the replacements.

Nathan Broadhead secured a point for Wales (Tim Goode/PA)

Page admitted that Tuesday’s must-win home game against Latvia was in his thoughts at that point.

He said: “We’d planned it (the subs) last week. The four forwards we had on the pitch are not playing at club level.

“We had a target for the points we wanted to get, it’s all about the home game for us.

“That was the winnable game, and we always knew that on the hour we were going to make those substitutions.

“It’s beneficial to keep them fresh now for Tuesday, but when you get the equaliser like we did late on in the game it feels like a win.

“I think the lads deserved it for the effort they put in, they put a right shift in.

“We knew we were going to have to suffer without the ball and it came true. They’re a very good team and we had to be disciplined in our shape.

“I knew that, as the game went on, we’d create chances. We thought DJ’s might be the one, but Nathan popped up at the end and took his chance well.”

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic blamed the dropping of points on his side’s failure to kill off the game at 1-0.

He said: “It was a shock in the last second of the match. We dominated most of the game but if you didn’t score the second goal this can happen.