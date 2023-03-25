5 talking points ahead of England’s clash with Ukraine at Wembley

Russian invasion of Ukraine

England host Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday looking to make it two wins from two at the start of their Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

However, the football will take a back seat as a delegation of Ukrainian refugees and their host families have been invited to the game as war in the country rages on.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the game as England look to build on their 2-1 win in Italy on Thursday.

United with Ukraine

1,000 Ukrainians, and the families who’ve welcomed them into their homes across Britain, will attend the England v Ukraine EURO 2024 qualifying fixture as guests of The FA and Wembley Stadium. Read more here: https://t.co/Zo4glwW2Pt pic.twitter.com/MUAAhRwRDF — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 21, 2023

The Football Association has invited more than 1,000 Ukrainian refugees and their host families to attend the Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Sunday.

The invitations have been made to people involved in the Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme which launched last year in response to Russia’s invasion of the country.

There are at present around 117,000 Ukrainian refugees in the UK, many of them housed with people who volunteered to open up their homes to those fleeing the conflict.

A chance for Chilwell?

Ben Chiwell will be chomping at the bit to get a rare outing at left-back and lay down a marker.

Luke Shaw was the only recognised left-back in England’s World Cup squad in Qatar. He has shone for his country in recent years, with Gareth Southgate’s only other options coming from elsewhere on the pitch as square pegs.

Shaw, though, is banned for the visit of Ukraine after picking up two yellow cards in Thursday’s win over Italy and he has legitimate competition in the shape of fit-again Chilwell.

The Chelsea defender missed the World Cup through injury but is now in fine form for his club, giving Southgate yet another positive selection headache.

One step to Germany

England made a winning start in Naples earlier this week (Adam Davy/PA)

It may only be the second game of the qualification process but victory for England against another of the stronger Group C opponents could already have them set for Germany next summer.

Winning in Italy and then seeing off Ukraine at Wembley would be a fine start for Southgate and his players, with favourable games against Malta and North Macedonia next up in June.

There is still the visit of Italy to come, as well as potentially tricky trips to face Ukraine and Skopje, but England would already be thinking of sealing qualification.

Time for Toney?

Harry Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer when he converted from the penalty spot in the Naples victory.

He is undoubtedly the first-choice striker among Southgate’s central attacking options and rarely misses a game for his country.

Should Southgate opt to rest his skipper on Sunday, Ivan Toney could be in line for his England bow – the Brentford forward having yet to make his debut despite being called up on two occasions.

Toney has hit 28 Premier League goals in a year-and-a-half with Brentford and his form has kept him on the international scene despite ongoing Football Association charges relating to gambling.

54 not out

Harry Kane scored the winner against Italy to become his country’s leading scorer (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney to move onto 54 senior England goals.

The striker had already become Tottenham’s leading marksman earlier this season as he moved clear of Jimmy Greaves and now he is unrivalled in front of goal for his country.