Football rumours: Marcus Rashford puts new Manchester United deal on hold

UK & international sportsPublished:

Defender Victor Lindelof is also delaying a decision on his future at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford
What the papers say

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is delaying signing a new contract while the club’s ownership remains in doubt. The 25-year-old England star, who is enjoying his most prolific scoring season, is waiting until new owners are confirmed, according to The Sun.

Victor Lindelof battles with Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes (Nick Potts/PA)
Another Old Trafford star will also consider his future at the end of the season, according to the Daily Mirror. Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, who has a year left on his contract, will decide on his options in the summer.

Barcelona face a ban from European football next season. The Sun says UEFA has opened an investigation into payments made to a former vice-president of the referees’ committee in Spain.

Players to watch

Rasmus Hojlund: Arsenal have been linked with Atalanta’s 20-year-old Danish striker who has drawn comparisons with Erling Haaland.

Samuel Iling-Junior: Juventus’ English winger, 19, is a potential summer target for Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

