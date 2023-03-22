Notification Settings

The Beckhams hang out with Snoop Dogg – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Snoop Dogg and David Beckham

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 22.

Football

David Beckham caught up with Snoop Dogg.

Mesut Ozil called time on his career.

Lucy Bronze reflected on a solid night in Rome for Barcelona.

International duty…

Happy Ramadan from Patrice Evra.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton was out on the course.

Oscar Piastri celebrated the 81st day of the year.

Carlos Sainz was not giving up.

Happy 24th birthday Mick.

Williams turned the clock back.

Cricket

Jos Buttler was getting excited.

Golf

Sergio Garcia was happy for his team.

Team work makes the dream work for Ian Poulter.

Rowing

Helen Glover had fire in her belly.

Curling

Eve Muirhead was counting down to the London Marathon.

MMA

Conor McGregor had a treat for his kids.

UK & international sports

