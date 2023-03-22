Freddie Steward’s red card against Ireland overturned

Freddie Steward

England full-back Freddie Steward has been cleared to play after his red card in Saturday’s Six Nations defeat by Ireland was overturned.

Steward appeared before a virtual disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night for a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the full-back’s afternoon at the Aviva Stadium.

Freddie Steward disciplinary outcome ? — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 22, 2023

However, while it was decided the tackle was an act of foul play, the panel felt there were sufficient mitigating circumstances to view it as a yellow card offence only.

England’s frustration at the onfield decision by referee Jaco Peyper will have only have increased knowing that Steward should have only sat out just 10 minutes of the game rather than the entire second-half.

Steve Borthwick’s men showed resolve in the face of the Leicester full-back’s dismissal, which drew an incredulous “Red card?!” response from Owen Farrell, before being over-run 29-16.

Freddie Steward is given his marching orders against Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)