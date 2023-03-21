Notification Settings

Olympic gold medal-winning keeper Maddie Hinch announces retirement from hockey

Hinch was part of the Great Britain side that struck gold at the Rio 2016 Games and won bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Maddie Hinch has announced her retirement from hockey at the age of 34.

The goalkeeper represented Great Britain at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, winning gold and bronze respectively.

“As I write this, my heart is filled with countless emotions, but above all, a sense of gratitude,” Hinch said on Twitter.

“I have always represented my country with the utmost pride, passion and respect, and always, always given my all.

“But unfortunately the 15-year commitment to full-time international hockey, physically, mentally and emotionally has taken its toll, the tank is empty.

“As difficult as this is for me to write, I know I can no longer continue to give 100 per cent of me to the number 1 shirt and so I have decided to retire.”

Overall Hinch played 97 times for England, and 60 for Great Britain.

