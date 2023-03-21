Football rumours: Man Utd’s Scott McTominay a summer target for Newcastle

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay lifts the trophy after the Carabao Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London

What the papers say

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is a summer target for Newcastle, according to The Telegraph. The 26-year-old Scotland international, who has had limited opportunities at Old Trafford this season, is believed to be open to the move.

Ryan Mason is being lined up for a second stint in charge of Tottenham according to the Telegraph, with manager Antonio Conte, 53, expected to depart this week. First-team coach Mason, 31, is set to take charge until the end of the season as he did after the departure of Jose Mourinho in 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Elsewhere at Spurs, the Times says the club want £100million up front if striker Harry Kane goes on the market this summer. The 29-year-old England captain has a year left on his contract.

World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez has no plans to leave Aston Villa, according to the Daily Mirror. The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been attracting interest since helping Argentina to success in Qatar.

Social media round-up

Man Utd 'expect up to EIGHT bids' before Wednesday's deadline https://t.co/BsJQCTDFbR — Sun Sport (@SunSport) March 20, 2023

Man Utd have sent scouts to watch Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma this season ???https://t.co/FL3Y1a3Nx9 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 20, 2023

Players to watch

Switzerland’s Noah Okafor (Mike Egerton/PA)

Noah Okafor: The Switzerland striker, 22, is out of contract at Red Bull Salzburg next summer and attracting interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham, reports the Daily Mail.