Fallon Sherrock becomes first woman to hit nine-dart finish in PDC event

Fallon Sherrock

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in PDC history at the Winmau Challenge Tour event in Germany on Saturday.

Sherrock achieved the historic moment in her opening-round match against Marco Verhofstad in Hildesheim, going on to complete a 5-3 victory.

The Challenge Tour features non-PDC tour card holders who attended 2023 qualifying schools.

NINE-DARTER! ? Fallon Sherrock hits a nine-darter in her opening round tie against Marco Verhofstad in Winmau Challenge Tour Event Nine! Sherrock becomes the first woman to hit a nine-dart finish in a PDC event! ? pic.twitter.com/QJ1sW9OvcB — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 18, 2023

Sherrock rose to prominence in 2019 by winning two matches at the PDC World Championship, becoming the first woman to taste victory at Alexandra Palace.