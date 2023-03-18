Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Elena Rybakina dominates top seed Iga Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final

UK & international sportsPublished:

The result sets up a repeat of the Australian Open final.

Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland,
Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek, of Poland,

Elena Rybakina breezed through world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-2 to secure a place in the women’s final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The 10th-ranked Kazakh made it two wins this season against Swiatek in a dominating display, following on from her fourth-round victory over the Pole at the Australian Open.

Rybakina was in control from the outset, consolidating an early break to race out to a 3-0 lead before claiming the first set in just 36 minutes.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was even more impressive in the second set.

She took just 20 minutes to build a 4-0 lead, before Swiatek was finally able to mount some resistance by holding serve at 5-1.

Swiatek claimed her first break of the match in the following game, but it was ultimately not enough as Rybakina went on to clinch a resounding victory.

The result sets up a repeat of the Australian Open final, after Aryna Sabalenka cruised to a 6-2 6-3 victory over world number seven Maria Sakkari in their semi-final clash.

Sabalenka edged Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 in Melbourne in January to earn her first major title.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News