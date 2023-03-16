Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Verstappen’s stomach bug and Murray in awe of Curry – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Red Bull driver has been battling a stomach bug and was forced to delay his flight to Jeddah.

Bahrain Grand Prix – Race – Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain Grand Prix – Race – Bahrain International Circuit

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 16.

F1

Max Verstappen is feeling better as Saudi Arabian Grand Prix looms.

Basketball

Andy Murray was in awe of Stephen Curry’s 50-point show for Golden State Warriors.

Football

It was a big day for an Everton striker.

Arsenal hoped a former favourite enjoyed his 34th.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was reunited with his right-hand man.

Cricket

Sam Billings was baffled.

Rugby Union

It was a special day, too, for George Ford.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News