Man Utd poke fun at Pep and Pickford’s surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 15.
Football
Manchester City players were still in seventh heaven.
Manchester United were quick to rub it in after City manager Pep Guardiola bemoaned the fact his “idol” Julia Roberts had visited Old Trafford and not the Etihad Stadium.
Carly Telford called it a day.
Everton shared Harry’s story.
Blue remains the colour for John Terry.
When Gary met Aleksander…
Happy birthday.
Cricket
Michael Vaughan responded to Wasim Jaffer.
Eoin Morgan has got your back.
Golf
Shane Lowry was excited.
American football
New York Jets reacted to Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to join the team.