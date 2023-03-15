Notification Settings

Jack Draper retires hurt against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 21-year-old Brit was ultimately overcome by an abdominal injury he picked up during his previous match against Andy Murray.

Jack Draper, of Britain, returns a shot to Andy Murray

Jack Draper was forced to retire in the second set of his fourth-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

He went shot-for-shot with the Spanish world number two in the early stages, but noticeably lagged as the first set went on.

Draper’s serve and movement suffered as Alcaraz ran away with the opener 6-2.

Some treatment from the physio in-between sets did little to improve his condition, and the world number 43 was only able to last two games in the second set before retiring.

The result means Alcaraz moves within three wins of regaining the world number one ranking.

