Jack Draper retires hurt against Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

Jack Draper, of Britain, returns a shot to Andy Murray

Jack Draper was forced to retire in the second set of his fourth-round clash with Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 21-year-old Brit was ultimately overcome by an abdominal injury he picked up during his previous match against Andy Murray.

He went shot-for-shot with the Spanish world number two in the early stages, but noticeably lagged as the first set went on.

Draper retires due to injury. Alcaraz advances to the quarterfinals 6-2, 2-0 ret.#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/DyWF2nDIse — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 15, 2023

Draper’s serve and movement suffered as Alcaraz ran away with the opener 6-2.

Some treatment from the physio in-between sets did little to improve his condition, and the world number 43 was only able to last two games in the second set before retiring.