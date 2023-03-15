Emma Raducanu’s Indian Wells run ended by world number one Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, returns a shot to Iga Swiatek

World number one Iga Swiatek swept past Emma Raducanu in straight sets to bring the Briton’s valiant BNP Paribas Open run to an end in the fourth round.

Raducanu, who has battled a wrist injury and illness in recent weeks, showed glimpses of her US Open-winning best form throughout her earlier matches, with victories against 20th seed Magda Linette and 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia particular standouts.

The 20-year-old looked impressive again in the early stages against Swiatek, matching the Pole from the baseline as neither player looked close to giving up a break.

However, the turning point came in the sixth game of the opening set.

Down 3-2, Raducanu double-faulted at 0-30, giving defending champion Swiatek the space she needed to claim the decisive break.