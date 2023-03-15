Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Antony misses training on eve of Manchester United’s clash with Real Betis

UK & international sportsPublished:

Erik ten Hag will also be without Alejandro Garnacho for the Europa League second-leg clash.

Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Manchester United v Barcelona – UEFA Europa League – Play Off – Second Leg – Old Trafford

Antony did not train with Manchester United on the eve of their Europa League clash at Real Betis.

The Brazil international was withdrawn in the 74th minute of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton and was conspicuous by his absence at Carrington on Wednesday morning.

United lead 4-1 from the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash and Erik ten Hag will also be without Alejandro Garnacho, who sustained ankle ligament damage against Saints.

Manchester United v West Ham United – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Old Trafford
Alejandro Garnacho misses the game through injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Casemiro was sent off in that draw but his four-match ban only impacts domestic games so he could feature in Seville.

Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof were in training after missing Sunday’s match, while Anthony Martial again worked with the group as he steps up his recovery from a hip complaint.

Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen remain long-term absentees.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News