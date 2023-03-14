England batting collapse helps Bangladesh clinch T20 series clean sweep

Bangladesh England Cricket

England’s batting faltered again as a dramatic collapse helped Bangladesh claim a 3-0 T20 series clean sweep following a 16-run victory in Dhaka.

Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler’s 95-run stand carried England to 100 for one after 13 overs in pursuit of 159 but the pair were dismissed off back-to-back balls before the wheels fell off in this dead rubber.

The tourists lost five for 28 as their challenge faded even if, needing 27 from the final over, Chris Woakes hit the first two balls for four before they subsided to 142 for six.

England’s threadbare batting has been a constant feature in this series and will be the key talking point again after failing to build on Malan’s 53 off 47 balls and 40 off 31 deliveries from Buttler, batting at three for the first time in his international career as part of a rejigged top order.

Buttler had earlier won the toss for the first time in nine attempts this year but an unchanged England delivered a slipshod fielding performance, with Rehan Ahmed and Ben Duckett spilling simple catches.

Litton Das, dropped by Duckett on 51, top-scored with 73 off 57 balls, putting on 84 with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who contributed an unbeaten 47 from 36 deliveries in Bangladesh’s 158 for two.