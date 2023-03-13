Oleksandr Zinchenko: Win over Fulham was ‘perfect day’ for Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko hailed Arsenal’s comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham as “a perfect day” for the Premier League leaders.

Leandro Trossard provided three assists as Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half to restore Arsenal’s five-point lead at the top of the table.

It proved the most routine of victories for the Gunners, who capitalised against a lacklustre Fulham who struggled in the absence of key midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Zinchenko urged Arsenal, who have now won their last five in the league after a run of three games without a win, to keep their momentum going.

“Fulham are a very good team,” he said on the club website. “They’ve played well this season, especially at home.

“We knew that they are so dangerous so we obviously prepared quite well.

“I think our first-half performance was quite good. We controlled almost everything on and off the ball.

“It’s a very important three points, a clean sheet. A perfect day for Gooners. Let’s keep going.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko (right) with Arsenal team-mate Martin Odegaard (Adam Davy/PA).

The manner of the victory was in a stark contrast to their dramatic 3-2 win at home to Bournemouth either days earlier when the hosts came from two goals down to snatch victory deep into added time.

“It was a good lesson for us against Bournemouth,” Zinchenko added.

“We analysed that game – what we did well, what we did badly. It’s football, you know? We’re human beings and make mistakes and the important (thing) is thinking to the next action.”

Marco Silva denied his Fulham side need a break – the international break comes after this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United – despite his side having gone three league matches without a win.

“I don’t think in this way. Why (do) we need the break? Arsenal played last Thursday night in the Europa League,” he said.

“They are the easiest excuses and I don’t like this. I like to be really honest and to work really hard to get things done and this is what I am going to do.

“The easiest (excuse) is that the players need rest. Why rest? It’s not just the Premier League, it’s the FA Cup. Why have other competitions where we need to have a rest? We need to work more and to improve.