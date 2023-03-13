Notification Settings

Football rumours: Manchester United monitoring Fulham’s Joao Palhinha

UK & international sportsPublished:

Fulham are reportedly unwilling to let him go.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in action
Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in action

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. The Sun says the Red Devils view the 27-year-old as an excellent option to bolster their midfield, however the Cottagers are unwilling to let him go. United are not the only team monitoring the Portugal international either, with Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham all believed to be keeping an eye on him.

Romelu Lukaku is stuck between a rock and a hard place, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Inter Milan do not have the money to afford the striker on the same terms once his loan deal expires, while there is also no room for him in Graham Potter’s Chelsea squad.

Manchester United v Reading – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Old Trafford
Could Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof be off to Inter Milan? (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Sun reports Inter Milan are gearing up for a second attempt at signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. The Serie A club were previously unsuccessful at bringing the 28-year-old in on a loan deal in January, but Lindelof is no longer a regular starter for the Red Devils and may be more eager for a change of scenery.

Citing The Athletic, The Sun also says Ben Chilwell could headline a mass clearout from Chelsea at the end of the season, with Manchester City believed to be interested in picking up the 26-year-old defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Brazil v South Korea – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Stadium 974
Raphinha in action for Brazil (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raphinha: Spanish outlet Sport says Barcelona could be willing to sell the 26-year-old Brazil winger.

Marcus Thuram: Inter Milan are favourites to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach forward, according to Calciomercato.

