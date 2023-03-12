Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters suffers racist abuse online

Kyle Walker-Peters in action for Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has suffered racist abuse online following Saints’ goalless draw at Manchester United.

Several offensive replies, including monkey emojis, appeared on Sunday in the comments section under the full-back’s most recent – week-old – Instagram post.

One racist term towards Walker-Peters followed a reference to United substitute Alejandro Garnacho.

The closing stages of the contest at Old Trafford saw Garnacho writhe in pain after a Walker-Peters challenge on him in the box.