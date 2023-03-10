Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Snow causes havoc, Rashford’s joy and Fury’s deal – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

England and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris was celebrating her 29th birthday.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 10.

Football

Marcus Rashford had more cause to celebrate this season.

The snowfall overnight was causing plenty of problems for EFL clubs.

England and Manchester United forward Nikita Parris was celebrating her 29th birthday.

Paul Pogba wiped the slate clean.

Boxing

Tyson Fury laid down the law to Oleksandr Usyk.

Cricket

The cricketing world paid its respects after the death of Australia captain Pat Cummins’ mother.

The domestic season is almost here…

Motor Racing

Williams turned the clock back.

Jenson Button signed a three-race NASCAR Cup deal.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News