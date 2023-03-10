Notification Settings

Football rumours: Real Madrid considering summer approach for Erling Haaland

UK & international sportsPublished:

Harry Maguire could land a shock move to Paris St Germain while Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been linked with Tottenham.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

What the papers say

Real Madrid are weighing up a summer move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, according to the Independent. Bosses at the Spanish giants reportedly feel like they are in the driver’s seat to bring in the 22-year-old following a series of meetings with his team. Haaland is considered to be an ideal replacement for Karim Benzema.

Paris St Germain are reportedly planning a shock offer for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. The Sun says the 30-year-old is a major target for the French club, with PSG set to table a deal worth £50million.

Chelsea v Southampton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Mason Mount in action for Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Staying with United, the Guardian says the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. However, any potential move for the 24-year-old depends on whether or not the club commits to bringing in Tottenham striker Harry Kane, in which case Mount could be a cheaper alternative to fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

And the Independent reports Brentford boss Thomas Frank is on a shortlist to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

South Korea v Portugal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group H – Education City Stadium
Portugal defender Joao Cancelo (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Cancelo: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona could make a move for the Manchester City defender after his loan spell with Bayern Munich ends in the summer.

Alex Scott: According to The Telegraph, Wolves are set to offer £20m for the Bristol City midfielder.

