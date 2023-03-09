Wales boss Warren Gatland makes six changes for Italy game after England defeat

Wales head coach Warren Gatland

Warren Gatland has made six changes to the Wales starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit, full-back Leigh Halfpenny, lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Christ Tshiunza are among those omitted following the 20-10 loss to England last time out.

??????? ????? ?? ??????? The Welsh 23 set to face Italy in Rome ? Ymlaen!#WelshRugby | #GuinnessSixNations — Welsh Rugby Union ??????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 9, 2023

Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb will make a first Test start since October 2020, replacing Tomos Williams, while Rio Dyer is preferred to Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams returns in the number 15 shirt.

Elsewhere, prop Wyn Jones, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Jac Morgan also feature but there is no place in the matchday 23 for fly-half Dan Biggar.

Rees-Zammit, who scored an interception try against England, has to be content with a place on the bench, where he will be joined by the likes of George North, Rhys Davies and Tommy Reffell.

Alun Wyn Jones, Halfpenny and Tshiunza join Biggar in having no involvement. Owen Williams keeps the number 10 role as Wales strive to avoid a fourth successive defeat in this season’s tournament, with centre Joe Hawkins seemingly set to provide fly-half cover.

Dan Biggar has missed out on a place in Wales’ matchday 23 to face Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

If Wales are beaten at Stadio Olimpico, it would effectively consign them to a Six Nations wooden spoon, with their final fixture against France in Paris on Saturday week.