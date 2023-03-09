Notification Settings

Jack Draper off to winning start at Indian Wells on return from injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

Draper set up a second-round meeting with compatriot Dan Evans.

Jack Draper
Jack Draper

Jack Draper marked his return from an injury lay-off with an impressive 6-1 6-1 win over Leandro Riedi to reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Draper, who was playing his first match since losing to Rafael Nadal at the first hurdle of January’s Australian Open, required just 56 minutes to see off Swiss qualifier Riedi.

Jack Draper
Jack Draper brushed aside Leandro Riedi in emphatic fashion (Mark J Terrill/AP).

Draper, 21, will play fellow Briton Dan Evans for a place in the third round.

Andy Murray and Emmu Raducanu – back on court for the first time since her defeat to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open – both begin their Indian Wells campaigns later on Thursday.

