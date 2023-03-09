Notification Settings

Chris Gunter announces international retirement – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Training was interrupted by snowfall.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 9.

Football

Chris Gunter called time on his Wales career.

Salah and Gerrard have a laugh.

Fikayo Tomori was celebrating.

Snow on show.

Sergio Ramos reflected on PSG’s Champions League exit.

Rugby union

Former England captain Martin Johnson turned 53.

James Haskell preferred not to be in the picture.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was happy to be in the spotlight, though.

Stanislas Wawrinka was pleased to be back in action.

UK & international sports

