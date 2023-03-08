Owen Farrell v Marcus Smith – The battle to be England’s first-choice fly-half

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith

England name their team to face France at lunchtime on Thursday, with Owen Farrell’s position as starting fly-half under threat from Marcus Smith.

Defence coach Kevin Sinfield has revealed that after his captivating man-of-the-match display for Harlequins against Exeter on Saturday, Smith is “in the mix” to be named ringmaster for the penultimate round of the Guinness Six Nations at Twickenham.

Here, the PA news agency examines both players’ claim to the number 10 jersey.

Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell is England’s captain for the Six Nations but could lose his starting place to Marcus Smith (Adam Davy/PA)

Position: Fly-half/inside centre

Club: Saracens

Age: 31

Caps: 104

Debut: v Scotland, 2012

Points: 1,142

Height: 6’2

Weight: 14st 11lbs

England’s captain started at fly-half against Italy and Wales, but, despite being restored to his favoured position and not inside centre where he has spent the bulk of his Test career, he was unable to impose himself in either game. Throw in a goalkicking success rate for this Six Nations of only 47 per cent and it is clear the British and Irish Lions star is not firing on all cylinders. Although excellent at committing defenders and offloading, his attacking game lacks the dynamism brought by Smith. He brings steel to the 10 channel in defence, while his leadership and competitive spirit have been indispensable to England for over a decade.

Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith is challenging Owen Farrell for the role of starting fly-half (Adam Davy/PA)

Position: Fly-half

Club: Harlequins

Age: 24

Caps: 20

Debut: v USA, 2021

Points: 156

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 12st 13lbs