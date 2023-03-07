Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Owen Farrell working with Jonny Wilkinson in bid to solve kicking woes

UK & international sportsPublished:

The England captain landed only two of his six goal attempts in the win over Wales.

Owen Farrell
Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell has been working with Jonny Wilkinson to reverse the goalkicking slump that has affected him throughout the Guinness Six Nations.

Farrell has completed only seven of his 15 shots at goal across the first three rounds of England’s campaign, a success rate of just 47 per cent.

The red rose captain was most wayward in the 20-10 victory over Wales when he landed only two out of six attempts.

Jonny Wilkinson kicks a penalty for England at the 2011 World Cup
Jonny Wilkinson kicks a penalty for England at the 2011 World Cup (Lynne Cameron/PA).

Since the visit to Cardiff, Farrell has been working with England kicking guru Wilkinson, the star of the nation’s 2003 World Cup triumph.

“Half of it is overthinking, so it’s about trying to take it back. I obviously know how to kick,” Farrell said.

“I’ve hit some where I’ve missed but have been happy with how I’ve hit them. I’ve hit some where I’ve been off.

“It’s trying not to overthink one or the other too much, trying not to fix everything and just to get back to kicking the ball as well as I can.

Owen Farrell misses a penalty against Wales
Owen Farrell misses a penalty against Wales (David Davies/PA).

“It’s also having an attitude that irons them all out – a whole view of it so that you don’t overly pick at little things, which is probably what I’ve been doing.

“But I’ve been in this situation before and I’m sure I will again at some point, so it’s making sure I get back to enjoying my kicks.

“Part of the answer is trying not to work every single kick out and bounce around from one thing to another. It’s just to kick.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News