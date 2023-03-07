Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Glasgow quartet added to Scotland squad ahead of Six Nations clash with Ireland

UK & international sportsPublished:

Suspended Grant Gilchrist has returned to Edinburgh and Josh Bayliss has returned to Bath.

Simon Berghan during the captain's run
Simon Berghan during the captain's run

Glasgow quartet Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge and Stafford McDowall have been added to the Scotland squad for the Six Nations game against Ireland on Sunday.

Suspended Grant Gilchrist, who misses the rest of the campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card in the last match away to France, has returned to Edinburgh and Josh Bayliss has returned to Bath.

With matches against the Irish and Italy at BT Murrayfield remaining, Gregor Townsend’s side have two wins from three fixtures, while Ireland have won all three of their games.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Comments are unavailable until Tuesday, 7th March due to maintenance.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News