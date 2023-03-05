England all-rounder Will Jacks heads home from Bangladesh due to injury

Will Jacks will miss the final ODI and the T20 series against Bangladesh

England’s Will Jacks has been ruled out of the rest of the Bangladesh tour, paving the way for Rehan Ahmed to make his ODI bow on Monday.

Jacks only made his own debut in the format in last Wednesday’s series opener against the Tigers but felt discomfort in his left thigh in the field in Friday’s second ODI.

The Surrey all-rounder will therefore miss the final ODI in Chattogram – a dead rubber with England in an unassailable 2-0 lead – and the entire T20 series which follows in the next couple of weeks.

Will Jacks has been ruled out for the remainder of our tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury. Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery. Wishing you all the best, @Wjacks9 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UeiDODx0Jg — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 5, 2023

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second ODI in Dhaka. Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery.”

It is, as yet, unclear whether the issue will impact Jacks’ availability for the Indian Premier League, with the 24-year-old snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in last December’s auction.

England have not announced a replacement for Jacks but his absence leaves the tourists a spinner light and teenage sensation Ahmed seems the obvious choice to plug the gap and continue his meteoric rise this winter.

Ahmed became England’s youngest Test cricketer at 18 years and 126 days last December in Pakistan and tremendously rose to the occasion with seven wickets – including a five-for in the second innings.

Ahmed missed the first two ODIs in Bangladesh because he was feeling unwell but he has returned to training and is likely to be one of two leg-spinners in England’s ranks alongside Adil Rashid on Monday.

Leicestershire’s Rehan Ahmed could play in Chattogram on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)

Fast bowler Mark Wood feels Leicestershire all-rounder Ahmed, who already has one first-class hundred to his name, is ready for his first appearance in a limited-overs international.

“He is the real deal,” Wood said before Jacks’ injury was announced. “He’s got youthful enthusiasm and excitement and it’s as if he’s playing a club game. He wants to bowl and whack it.

“He has a nature about him which is just lovely to see. It’s quite infectious and I am sure that he will at some point play on this tour. And I am really looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“When he played his Test match, it was like it was not a big deal, and I think he will be exactly the same in whatever format it is.