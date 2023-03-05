Oxford planning move for Charlton’s Dean Holden in search for new manager

Charlton manager Dean Holden

Oxford are planning a move for Charlton boss Dean Holden, the PA news agency understands.

Holden’s short-term deal expires at the end of the season after he was appointed in December ahead of an expected takeover.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard was close to selling to a consortium led by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven before the deal fell through last month.

Chief operating officer Jim Rodwell, technical director Andy Scott and finance director Ed Warrick left the club in the wake of the collapse.

Sandgaard has offered former Bristol City boss Holden a new long-term deal but talks have continued to stall, allowing other clubs to circle.

QPR were interested before appointing Gareth Ainsworth while Huddersfield were also keen on the 43-year-old, who has impressed at The Valley having guided Charlton away from relegation danger in League One, despite Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Plymouth.

Oxford are searching for a new manager after sacking Karl Robinson last week, having slipped to 17th in League One.