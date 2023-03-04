Novak Djokovic given USTA backing to enter Indian Wells and Miami

Novak Djokovic in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships this week (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

Novak Djokovic’s bid to take part in this month’s tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami has been backed by the United States Tennis Association and the US Open.

Djokovic is currently unable to enter the USA as he is unvaccinated against Covid-19.

But, with current restrictions due to end in April, the Serbian 22-time grand slam winner wants dispensation to enter the country and play the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which starts next week, and the Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen. The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) March 3, 2023

A post from the US Open Tennis Twitter account said: “Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen.

“The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami.”

Djokovic’s vaccination status led to him missing both the Australian Open – with him being deported from the country – and US Open last year.

With vaccination against Covid-19 no longer required to enter Australia, he then successfully challenged a three-year ban on applying for a visa and was able to compete in January’s Australian Open, going on to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Last week, the 35-year-old told a press conference regarding Indian Wells and Miami: “I’m waiting for a reply, it’s not on me. I will know soon.

“Everything is in process. I’m thankful to the Indian Wells and Miami tournament and communities for their support publicly.

“They would like me to be able to play in their tournaments. I’m very thankful for that because I have a big desire to be there, I haven’t played there for a couple of years.