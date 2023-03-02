Notification Settings

On this day in 2011: Kevin O’Brien hits fastest Cricket World Cup century

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Ireland international struck 100 runs off 50 balls against England to lead his side to victory.

Cricket – 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup – England v Ireland – M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien set the record for the fastest Cricket World Cup century on this day in 2011.

O’Brien struck 100 runs off 50 balls against England in a spectacular innings as he led his side to victory in Bangalore, India.

England batted first and set an imposing total of 327 for eight, with Ireland’s opening batters only managing 106 for four before O’Brien stepped in.

O’Brien struck 13 fours and six sixes as he and Alex Cusack put on a 162-run partnership to claw back the runs.

His first fifty came off 30 balls and his second from 20 before he was run out for 113. O’Brien left Ireland needing 11 runs from 11 balls to win.

John Mooney scored the final boundary to secure a historic victory for Ireland.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

