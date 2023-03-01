Notification Settings

Manchester United produce late fightback to beat West Ham in the FA Cup

UK & international sportsPublished:

Alejandro Garnacho put the hosts ahead in the last minute.

Alejandro Garnacho inspired Manchester United to a late comeback win against West Ham as Erik ten Hag’s men sealed progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals three days on from their Carabao Cup triumph.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Newcastle secured the Old Trafford giants’ first silverware since 2017 but the manager’s immediate message to his players was “get back to work”.

United looked set to be brought back down to earth with a bump after Said Benrahma put David Moyes’ West Ham into a deserved lead at Old Trafford.

But Nayef Aguerd’s 77th-minute own goal sparked an impressive turnaround, with teenager Garnacho’s superb 90th-minute effort followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred in a 3-1 triumph.

There was sense of relief among the delighted celebrations as Ten Hag’s men progressed from the fifth-round tie despite a shaky performance, keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.

