Jose Mourinho sees red as Cremonese beat Roma to end long wait for a win

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Portuguese saw red for the third time this season.

Roma v Leicester City – UEFA Europa Conference League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Stadio Olimpico

Jose Mourinho was sent off as his Roma side lost to previously winless Cremonese in Serie A.

The Portuguese saw red for the third time this season just seconds into the second half of the match after clashing with the fourth official.

Mourinho joined his assistant Salvatore Foti in the stands, with the latter serving a touchline ban himself for using insults when these two sides met in the Coppa Italia.

Mourinho’s side were trailing 1-0 at the time after Frank Tsadjout struck the hosts in the 17th minute.

Without their coach, Roma drew level in the 71st minute through Leonardo Spinazzola’s strike, but parity lasted only 12 minutes.

Daniel Ciofani went down under a challenge from Rui Patricio in the box and it was Ciofani who stepped up to convert the penalty.

The victory lifts Cremonese off the foot of the table at the expense of Sampdoria.

