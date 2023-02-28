Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Arsenal watching situation of Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester United want midfielder Declan Rice.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling

What the papers say

Arsenal are showing an interest in Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling should he become available over the summer, according to 90 minutes. However, it is understood the England international is not actively looking to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are hopeful they can convince England midfielder Declan Rice to move to Old Trafford in the summer, states Football Insider, even though the West Ham captain is not keen on leaving London.

Tammy Abraham
Could Tammy Abraham be set for a Chelsea return (Nick Potts/PA)

Staying with Football Insider and they also write that Chelsea are looking to put together a move to bring striker Tammy Abraham back to the club from Roma.

Paris St Germain, meanwhile, are hopeful of convincing Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract to 2025, according to L’Equipe.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

N’Golo Kante
Liverpool are keeping an eye on N’Golo Kante (John Walton/PA)

N’Golo Kante: Liverpool are said to be monitoring the contract situation of the experienced Chelsea midfielder.

Morten Hjulmand: Leicester are reportedly keeping tabs on Lecce’s 23-year-old Danish midfielder.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News