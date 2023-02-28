Emile Acquah pounces with the winner as Maidenhead blast back against Dagenham

Soccer – Sky Bet Championship – Leeds United v Rotherham United – Elland Road

Maidenhead made it three National League wins on the spin as they came from behind to beat Dagenham 2-1.

Dagenham opened the scoring after 25 minutes when Sam Ling curled one in from inside the area.

The hosts were on level terms just six minutes later when Ashley Nathaniel-George let fly from range and left Elliot Justham stranded in the Daggers goal.

Maidenhead completed the first-half turnaround three minutes later after Reece Smith forced Justham into a save, and Emile Acquah was on hand to tap in the rebound.