The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium

Manchester United ended their trophy drought with victory over Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday to win the Carabao Cup and lift a first piece of silverware under new boss Erik ten Hag.

In Scotland, Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park with a brace from Kyogo Furuhashi.

On Saturday, England emerged victorious from their Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff while Premier League title-chasers Arsenal and Manchester City both won.

Further afield, Australia beat hosts South Africa to win a third successive Women’s T20 World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle fans had been in full voice at Wembley, but left disappointed (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dutchman Erik ten Hag took a firm grip on his first trophy as Manchester United boss (John Walton/PA)

Kyogo Furuhashi strick twice as Celtic beat rivals Rangers to win the Viaplay Cup at Hampden Park (Jane Barlow/POOL/PA)

Ollie Lawrence scored a crucial try as England battled to a 20-10 win over Wales in their Guinness Six Nations clash in Cardiff on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

There was disappointment for Scotland as defeat to France in Paris on Sunday saw their Grand Slam hopes ended in a match were there were early red cards for both sides (Ben Whitley/PA)

Dina Asher-Smith celebrated winning the Women’s 60m title at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Australia claimed yet another Women’s T20 World Cup final success with victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town (Halden Krog/AP)

Tributes were paid at grounds around the country to former BBC commentator John Motson following his death aged 77 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Arsenal battled to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday to keep themselves top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland (right) were back among the goals again as Manchester City coasted to a 4-1 win at Bournemouth to stay two points behind the Gunners (Adam Davy/PA)

Jake Paul (left) and Tommy Fury finally went head-to-head to settle their grudge match in Saudi Arabia (AP)