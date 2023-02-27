Sheffield United facing ‘one of the best’ in Tottenham – boss Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom on the touchline

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom knows he is coming up against “one of the best in the country” as he prepares his side to take on Tottenham in the last 16 of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Blades defeated National League Wrexham in the last round, despite being forced into a replay, where they eventually ran out 3-1 winners at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom’s men now face a completely new challenge, playing a team from a higher league as they gear up for a visit from Premier League Spurs.

The United boss is looking forward to facing a side from the top flight’s ‘big six’ but insists nothing will change in their preparation for the game.

He told a press conference: “It’s tough game, especially with the form they are in at the minute.

“How we go about it will be completely the same but we know the opposition is one of the best in the country.

“These last few weeks we kind of know what to expect with how they play, they are really good with the ball and good on the counter attack.”

A sell-out crowd is expected at Bramall Lane as the two sides meet for a place in the competition’s quarter-finals, leaving them one game away from a trip to Wembley.

Heckingbottom is anticipating a good atmosphere but does not think it will deter the quality of Antonio Conte’s side.

He continued: “To win the game, we need to perform in a way that gets Bramall Lane up and at it.

“We are going to need the fans. They were excellent on Saturday from start to finish and there is going to be moments where we will suffer without the ball.