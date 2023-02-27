On this day in 2000: Matt Elliott heads Leicester to League Cup glory

Tranmere v Leic Elliott

Matt Elliott’s brace clinched Leicester the last League Cup at the old Wembley on this day in 2000.

The defender’s headers beat Tranmere 2-1 as Martin O’Neill’s side continued their love affair with the competition.

They had lost 1-0 to Tottenham in injury time the year before having lifted the trophy in 1997.

Leicester won the League Cup again after lifting it in 1997. (Rui Vieira/PA)

Elliott put the Foxes ahead after 29 minutes when his header from Steve Guppy’s corner hit the bar and spun in and they received a further boost when Clint Hill was sent off for Rovers for a second yellow card after the break.

But former Leicester striker David Kelly levelled for 10-man Tranmere with 13 minutes left.

Yet, four minutes later, Elliott met another Guppy corner to nod in the winner. It was the last success for the Foxes under O’Neill, who left to join Celtic in the summer.

Elliott celebrates with the trophy. (Tom Hevezi/PA)

A return to Europe was brief, being beaten by Red Star Belgrade in the first round and their cup defence ended at the first attempt with a 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.