Manchester United’s second-half flourish knocks Durham out of Women’s FA Cup

Manchester United advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup with a crushing 5-0 victory over Durham.

United were made to wait until the 42nd minute for their opener but it came in superb fashion when Vilde Boe Risa curled home a stunning free-kick from 25 yards out.

The second half turned into more of a procession for United as they scored four goals courtesy of Leah Galton, Hannah Blundell, Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris to secure their place in the last eight.

Khadija Shaw scored four goals in Manchester City’s 8-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the 13th minute when she bulleted into the bottom corner and she had completed her hat-trick less than half an hour later.

Filippa Angeldahl got in on the act before Julie Blakstad added a brace of her own, sandwiched between Shaw’s fourth strike of the afternoon and Bristol City’s consolation through Gracie Jane Patricia Pearse before Jemima Dahou added another for City’s eighth.

Brighton ran out comfortable 5-0 winners over Coventry United to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Brianna Visalli scored the first goal of the game when she weaved her way into the box before finishing from close range.

The home side scored four goals in the final 10 minutes, firstly Visalli grabbed her second of the afternoon before Lee Geum-min added a brace of her own and Francesca Orthodoxou’s own goal rounded the scoring off.

Ellie Mason scored four goals as Lewes beat Cardiff 6-1 to reach the last eight.

Mason scored the first goal of the game when she powered home inside five minutes and grabbed a second just before the half-hour mark before Ingrid Aadland replied for the visitors just before the break.

Mason had her hat-trick just after the hour and added a fourth 15 minutes later with a superb volley before Kenzie Weir and Aqsa Mushtaq netted.

Sophie Ingle and Sam Kerr both scored in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.

Ingle opened the scoring in the 21st minute when she fired home from close range and Chelsea doubled their lead when Kerr chipped one over Manuela Zinsberger on her 100th appearance for the club.

Ashley Hodson’s goal from close range in extra time was enough for Birmingham to knock Charlton out following a 1-0 win.

Reading earned their place in the next round with a 5-4 victory on penalties over Tottenham.

Aston Villa edged past West Ham on penalties after the sides could not be separated at 1-1 after extra time.

Villa’s goal came five minutes after the break as Kenza Dali teed up Rachel Daly who placed beautifully into the bottom corner.