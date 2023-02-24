Gareth Edwards’ 1973 Barbarians jersey sold at auction for record £240,000

Sir Gareth Edwards

The Barbarians jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards when he scored rugby union’s widely-acclaimed greatest try has been sold for a world record fee of £240,000 at auction.

Edwards finished off a spectacular seven-man move started by a side-steeping Phil Bennett deep inside his own half during the Barbarians’ 23-11 victory over New Zealand in Cardiff 50 years ago.

The black and white-hooped number nine shirt, which had a pre-sale estimate of £150,000-£200,000, was the centre-piece of his jersey collection which went under the hammer of Penarth-based Rogers Jones Auctioneers and Valuers on Friday afternoon.

? Sound On ? ‘If the greatest writer of the written word would have written that story, no one would have believed it.’ – Cliff Morgan#AudiovisualHeritageDay ?️ Gareth Edwards scoring ‘the greatest try ever scored’. Barbarians v New Zealand, 1973 pic.twitter.com/rkCpwRDIrD — World Rugby Museum (@wrugbymuseum) October 27, 2019

The opening bid started at £85,000 and quickly moved up into six figures before a telephone bidder came in for £160,000, with the eventual winning offer called at £240,000.

Auctioneer Ben Rogers Jones said when introducing Friday’s auction, which was also available to bid online: “The interest in this lot has been spectacular, it has kept us busy for weeks. There has been interest from all around the world.”

Edwards’ 1973 Barbarians jersey had been kept in a box under a snooker table, having previously been gifted to his sons Owen and Rhys.

The previous world record fee for a rugby jersey was £180,000 for the 1905/06 shirt from New Zealand captain Dave Gallaher, who skippered the “Original All Blacks” on their tour to the British Isles, when the team suffered just one defeat in 35 games – a controversial 3-0 loss to Wales in Cardiff.

Sir Gareth Edwards scored rugby union’s widely-acclaimed greatest try for the Barbarians against New Zealand in 1973 (PA)

Other lots on Friday included one of Edwards’ British and Irish Lions jerseys from the 1974 South Africa tour, which sold for £10,000, plus various Wales shirts and jerseys from when he represented teams like a Combined England/Wales XV, East Wales and a President’s XV.

Jerseys worn by other players also featured in Friday’s auction – notably Gerald Davies’ 1971 Lions shirt worn in New Zealand (£10,500) and Sid Going’s 1969 All Blacks top against Wales (£6,000) and a New Zealand Barbarians jersey once filled by Sir Colin Meads (£3,000).