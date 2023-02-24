Aston Villa will remain calm in bid to end losing run, says boss Unai Emery

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has called for calm heads and cold analysis as his side bid to get back to winning ways on Saturday at Everton.

Villa had climbed to within three points of the top six after back-to-back Premier League wins last month, but are now 10 points adrift, albeit still in 11th place, after three successive defeats.

Emery, who will take charge of his 11th league game for Villa at Goodison Park, told the club’s official website: “When we were winning, we were excited thinking of moving up in the table and being close to being in the top 10.

“Some matches that we’ve lost, against Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester City, is not changing our idea to escape from the bottom.

“Our idea is to respect each match, to try to find our style, and we are very demanding every day. We have to be calm sometimes because we need to take each step ahead, improving and being sure of what we are doing.

“We have to try to learn, to know how we can improve, to analyse each match. The confidence is coming along, but practising, playing, taking experiences, taking our time (is important).”

Emery said he knows what to expect from Everton, who have climbed out of the relegation zone after taking six points from Sean Dyche’s first three games in charge, and paid tribute to the former Burnley boss.

The Spaniard added: “He was amazing before in Burnley, and I know him because I’ve played against his teams before.

“At Everton, he’s getting the same performances. They are very, very competitive.

“Goodison Park is always difficult and I think he is creating a new atmosphere with the supporters and the energy he’s brought to the team.

“It’s going to be a tough match, a difficult match, and we have to prepare as best as we can.

“We have to prepare our set pieces because we have to improve as we conceded some goals from set-pieces in the last match against Arsenal.

“We are very demanding in how we can improve, especially against Everton who are a threat from set-pieces.”