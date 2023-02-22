Tom Curry ruled out for remainder of Six Nations with fresh hamstring injury

Tom Curry has sustained another hamstring injury

Tom Curry will play no part in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations after being ruled out for at least four weeks with a torn hamstring.

Curry had only just returned from an injury to the hamstring on his right leg sustained on club duty for Sale against Harlequins on January 8.

The 24-year-old flanker had been due to make his comeback for England against Wales on Saturday only to damage the same muscle on his left leg in training.

“It’s a grade 2c hamstring injury on the opposite side to the one that he did six weeks ago. It’s a soft muscle injury that extends into the tendon. It’s four to six weeks,” Sale boss Alex Sanderson said.

Curry was initially injured on Sale duty (David Davies/PA)

Curry missed the first two rounds of the Six Nations and having impressed over 80 minutes at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday, he encountered a setback on his first full day of training with Steve Borthwick’s men.

“Tom played 80 minutes for us on Saturday. I’m not entirely sure of what he did with England on Monday,” Sanderson said.

“It was something to do with the loading and the physical demands of an international camp compared to your club.