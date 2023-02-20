Notification Settings

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table, while James Anderson starred for England in New Zealand.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal in the 4-2 win at Aston Villa with William Saliba (left) and Fabio Vieira (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a dramatic 4-2 victory at Aston Villa, replacing Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest later that day.

Sunday saw Marcus Rashford continue his remarkable scoring form with a brace as third-placed Manchester United won 3-0 against Leicester, and Tottenham moved into the top four with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

England’s Lionesses saw off Italy 2-1 in the Arnold Clark Cup with Rachel Daly netting twice, and James Anderson starred as England’s cricketers completed victory in the first Test against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Martinelli en route to scoring at Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
City’s Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan rue a missed chance during the match against Forest (Bradley Collyer/PA)
City had to settle for a point at Forest despite creating a host of chances (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rashford opens the scoring for United against Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Son Heung-min scores Tottenham's second against West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min came off the bench to score Tottenham’s second against West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter gestures during the 1-0 loss to Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter saw his Chelsea side lose 1-0 at home to basement boys Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Everton’s Seamus Coleman celebrates scoring against Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Leeds sealed by skipper Seamus Coleman’s fine strike (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reo Hatate celebrates his teams third goal during the cinch Premiership win over Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Reo Hatate notched a brace in the cinch Premiership leaders’ 4-0 thumping of Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Daly gets the first of her two goals in England's Arnold Clark Cup victory against Italy in Coventry (Tim Goode/PA)
England’s James Anderson appeals successfully for a LBW decision against New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Anderson took four wickets as England wrapped up a 267-run victory over New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz (right) greets Cameron Norrie after winning the final of the Argentina Open (Natacha Pisarenko/AP))
Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie (left) was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Carlos Alcaraz in the Argentina Open final (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
James Roby of St Helens (left) in action during the World Club Challenge (Mark Evans/AP)
St Helens defeated the Penrith Panthers 13-12 to claim the World Club Challenge in Sydney (Mark Evans/AP)
Manu Tuilagi after being sent off in Sale's 38-34 Gallagher Premiership loss to Northampton (David Davies/PA)
Manu Tuilagi was sent off in Sale’s 38-34 Gallagher Premiership loss to Northampton (David Davies/PA)
Daryll Neita wins the women’s 60 metres final during day one of the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
