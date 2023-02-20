Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rashford enjoys another successful performance – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Liverpool did not let a significant day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

Marcus Rashford, right, starred again for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford, right, starred again for Manchester United

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 20.

Football

Marcus Rashford enjoyed another successful performance.

Didier Drogba wished Cesar Azpilicueta well.

Liverpool did not let a significant day for a club favourite pass unnoticed.

It all got a bit too much for Filbert.

Boxing

Tony Bellew backed Leigh Wood’s trainer.

Eddie Hearn’s coffee opinions packed a punch.

Golf

Jon Rahm is world number one again.

Danny Willett feels like he’s in a good place.

Formula One

Lando Norris was preparing for this week’s Bahrain testing.

Lance Stroll suffered a setback in his pre-season preparation.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News